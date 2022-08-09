Watch Now
Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center apprentice program applications open on August 15th

Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications for the Sound, Communication & Data Management Installer/Technician Apprenticeship program on August 15th, 2022.

The program offers you the chance to earn while you learn and graduate debt free with pay starting at $17.37 per hour to start. The 3+-year program includes two classroom days per month and on-the-job training.

To apply, you must be 17 years old or older with reliable transportation, and have a high school diploma or GED and have successfully completed 1-year of high school-level algebra.

In-person interviews and an aptitude test are part of the onboarding process for successful applicants.

Visit www.detroiteitc.org to create a user account for the online portal (before August 15th).

