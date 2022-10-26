The Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications for the Sound, Communication & Data Management Installer/Technician Apprenticeship program on November 21st, 2022 (via Website portal on November 21st only).
You can:
- Earn While You Learn
- Graduate Debt Free – $17.37/hour to start
- 3+ - Year Program
- High School Diploma or GED & have successfully completed 1-year of High School Level Algebra
Visit www.detroiteitc.org to create a user account for the online portal (before November 21st).
Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is sponsored by NECA of Southeast Michigan and IBEW Local 58.