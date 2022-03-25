Watch
EHM Senior Solutions is looking for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) to earn while you learn!

Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:28:07-04

EHM Senior Solutions is hiring Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), or people who want to become a CNA, to join the organization’s growing healthcare team. CNAs are the front line of the healthcare world. They are the first to respond to resident and patient care needs.

If you want to become a CNA, EHM will not only pay employees while they train to earn their CNA certification, EHM will also cover the cost of training and testing.

In addition to training and certification, EHM employees also receive:

  • Full health benefits
  • Sign-on bonus
  • Attendance incentives
  • Referral bonus
  • Competitive pay
  • Career growth potential

Join the growing health and wellness team at EHM Senior Solutions, where caring is our calling.

