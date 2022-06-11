EHM Senior Solutions is looking for Nurses, Dining Services professionals, and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) to earn while you learn!

EHM Senior Solutions is hiring Nurses (RNs and LPNs) Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), or people who want to become a CNA, and dining services specialists to join the organization’s growing healthcare team in Saline, Michigan.
If you want to become a CNA, EHM will not only pay employees while they train to earn their CNA certification, EHM will also cover the cost of training and testing.
Our dining services professionals, provide caring, compassionate service in our Saline campus dining rooms to our senior residents.
In addition to training and certification, EHM employees also receive:
- Full health benefits begin 30 days after hire date
- Generous sign-on bonuses
- Attendance incentives
- Referral bonuses
- Competitive pay
- Career growth potential
- Generous PTO program
- Employee discounts at Play & Learn, our onsite daycare partner.
Join the growing health and wellness team at EHM Senior Solutions in Saline, where caring is our calling.