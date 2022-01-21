Great Lakes Water Authority looking for water warriors, hiring for several positions

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is hiring for several entry-level and experienced professional positions.

According to the GLWA, the entry-level jobs are:

Field Service Technicians

Plant Technicians

Water Technicians

Candidates for the entry-level jobs should have a high school diploma or GED and one year of industrial or general labor experience with an excellent mechanical aptitude, passion for learning, and experience with equipment maintenance, troubleshooting and analysis.

Professional maintenance technician positions include:

Electricians

Electrical Instrumentation Technicians

Journey-workers

Plumbers

Millwright

Welders

GLWA is looking for talented professionals for the following positions:

Chemist

Engineers

Engineering Managers

Capital Improvement Planning – Managers

Benefits include health, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401K and more. Paid training is available.

Check out career opportunities at www.glwater.org