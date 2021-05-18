Join the growing team at UWM - Great people, great workplace – now hiring for all positions

Three buildings, one campus and one long list of perks is what you’ll get when you walk in the doors at United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM). As the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, and one of the fastest-growing companies in metro Detroit, it continues to grow rapidly, with no signs of slowing down.

UWM is a publicly owned company that hasn’t strayed from its family roots. Since 1986, it’s been committed to the happiness and well-being of its team members, resulting in a work environment that won’t be found at other financial services companies. From its on-site gourmet food options, to its state-of-the-art fitness center and on-campus hair salon, it’s a place where you can be your true self, quirky habits and all, and room for growth and advancement is limited only by your desire.

When it comes to work/life balance, the lending giant knows that you don’t live to work, rather you work to live the life you want. With a leadership team that cares about your overall wellbeing and growth, you’ll find a support system waiting for you the second you step foot on campus.

UWM is currently hiring for all positions including:

- Operations: The Operations team works to support the loan process, checking every detail throughout the life of the loan to help ensure a faster process.

- IT: The IT team has a build vs. buy mentality, working in an agile environment that empowers the team to create one-of-a-kind systems from the ground up.

- Underwriting: Underwriters combine problem-solving skills with people skills to uncover the mysteries in every loan.

- Sales: Provided with your own portfolio, account executives are trained to help clients grow their business, because when they win, you win.

- Client Experience: The teams that makes up Client Experience are dedicated to creating memorable moments, making lasting impressions and delivering elite client service daily.

No mortgage experience? No worries. Home to the #1 training program in the nation, you’ll have extensive, paid training, in our new state-of-the-art training facility. All we want you to bring is a positive attitude, collaborative mindset and the ability to excel in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

So whether you’re just starting out, or looking for a new career path, find your place and your passion at UWM. Start your journey at uwmcareers.com.

