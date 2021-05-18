Watch
Join the growing team at UWM - Great people, great workplace – now hiring for all positions

Join the growing team at UWM Great people, great workplace – now hiring for all positions
Posted at 12:18 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 12:18:32-04

Three buildings, one campus and one long list of perks is what you’ll get when you walk in the doors at United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM). As the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, and one of the fastest-growing companies in metro Detroit, it continues to grow rapidly, with no signs of slowing down.

UWM is a publicly owned company that hasn’t strayed from its family roots. Since 1986, it’s been committed to the happiness and well-being of its team members, resulting in a work environment that won’t be found at other financial services companies. From its on-site gourmet food options, to its state-of-the-art fitness center and on-campus hair salon, it’s a place where you can be your true self, quirky habits and all, and room for growth and advancement is limited only by your desire.

When it comes to work/life balance, the lending giant knows that you don’t live to work, rather you work to live the life you want. With a leadership team that cares about your overall wellbeing and growth, you’ll find a support system waiting for you the second you step foot on campus.

UWM is currently hiring for all positions including:

- Operations: The Operations team works to support the loan process, checking every detail throughout the life of the loan to help ensure a faster process.

- IT: The IT team has a build vs. buy mentality, working in an agile environment that empowers the team to create one-of-a-kind systems from the ground up.

- Underwriting: Underwriters combine problem-solving skills with people skills to uncover the mysteries in every loan.

- Sales: Provided with your own portfolio, account executives are trained to help clients grow their business, because when they win, you win.

- Client Experience: The teams that makes up Client Experience are dedicated to creating memorable moments, making lasting impressions and delivering elite client service daily.

No mortgage experience? No worries. Home to the #1 training program in the nation, you’ll have extensive, paid training, in our new state-of-the-art training facility. All we want you to bring is a positive attitude, collaborative mindset and the ability to excel in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

So whether you’re just starting out, or looking for a new career path, find your place and your passion at UWM. Start your journey at uwmcareers.com.

