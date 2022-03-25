NECA Southeastern Michigan hiring Director of Outreach, Education & Industry Engagement

The Southeastern MI Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association is accepting applications for the full-time position of Director of Outreach, Education & Industry Engagement.

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA is dedicated to enhancing the industry through innovative research, performance standards, progressive labor relations, and workforce recruiting and training.

This position would suit a strongly self-motivated individual with excellent communication, project development and management skills, strong change management/adaptability skills and the ability to work successfully in a small team environment. NECA is a member focused organization with a strong history and we are seeking a team member who willing to take ownership of this position while developing leadership skills, industry experience and professional relationships.

As a small but effective team, NECA staff are cross-trained in areas of importance to the operations and customer experience of the NECA Chapter.

Submit Resume at careers@smcneca.org

Full Job Description at www.smcneca.org