Oakland County Parks and Recreation to hold series of hiring fairs

Oakland County Parks and Recreation is offering in-person hiring fairs for summer jobs. Interested individuals are invited to visit the park they are interested in, talk with hiring supervisors, learn about job opportunities, apply, and interview on the spot.

Jobs are open at golf courses, dog parks, campgrounds and with the Recreation Programs and Services unit, which is based in Waterford but travels to communities throughout Oakland County to provide recreation programming.

A detailed hiring fair schedule is available at OaklandCountyParks.com. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

Salaries start at $11.31/hr. Shifts include weekends, evenings, and holidays. Flexible schedules are available, and training is offered. Positions include: Parks attendants; park workers; grill cooks, workers and wait staff; golf course workers; nature center coordinators; recreation program leaders; and campground workers.

To view job descriptions, salary ranges and application requirements and qualifications, visit OakGov.com/jobs.

“We provide customer service to more than 2 million park visitors annually in the fresh air and sunshine,” OCPR Interim Executive Officer Sue Wells said. “With a wide variety of openings across the parks system, applicants can work at a job they enjoy while gaining valuable employment experience.”

COVID protocols will be followed during the events, including sign-in sheets with temperature and symptom tracking, masks, and social distancing.

