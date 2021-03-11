Performance Driven Workforce - now hiring 100+ part-time test drivers for Allen Park and Auburn Hills

Easy Application Process! IMMEDIATE HIRE!Apply online at www.pdworkforce.com/apply
Would you like to test drive new vehicles for major automotive manufacturers?
Performance Driven Workforce (PDW) is now hiring 100+ Part-Time Drivers to test-drive and evaluate pre-production vehicles for major automotive manufacturers. Would you like to drive the latest vehicles before they are available to the public and create your own work schedule? If so, PDW is for you!
Job Description
- Drivers will evaluate pre-production vehicles, providing feedback on issues such as vehicle function, comfort, and performance
- Test drivers will drive in small groups on designated routes
- No automotive technical experience is required
Employment Advantages
- Create your own schedule
- Morning, evening, and weekend shifts available
- Get paid weekly
Job Requirements
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid U.S. driver’s license with two years of driving experience
- Positions are available for regular and CDL driver
Retirees and veterans are welcome.
Equal Employment Opportunity - Veteran Friendly Employer.
Apply online at www.pdworkforce.com/apply