Performance Driven Workforce - now hiring 100+ part-time test drivers for Allen Park and Auburn Hills

Easy Application Process! IMMEDIATE HIRE!Apply online at www.pdworkforce.com/apply

Would you like to test drive new vehicles for major automotive manufacturers?

Performance Driven Workforce (PDW) is now hiring 100+ Part-Time Drivers to test-drive and evaluate pre-production vehicles for major automotive manufacturers. Would you like to drive the latest vehicles before they are available to the public and create your own work schedule? If so, PDW is for you!

Job Description

Drivers will evaluate pre-production vehicles, providing feedback on issues such as vehicle function, comfort, and performance

Test drivers will drive in small groups on designated routes

No automotive technical experience is required

Employment Advantages

Create your own schedule

Morning, evening, and weekend shifts available

Get paid weekly

Job Requirements

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid U.S. driver’s license with two years of driving experience

Positions are available for regular and CDL driver

Retirees and veterans are welcome.

Equal Employment Opportunity - Veteran Friendly Employer.

