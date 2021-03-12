SVS Vision is hiring across metro Detroit

SVS Vision is hiring for a variety of positions across the Metro Detroit area. No experience necessary for a number of our openings!

We are hiring individuals with an enthusiastic attitude and a desire to learn about the optical industry for a variety of positions across our 80+ locations.

Annual income ranging from $30-60k on average depending on the position.

We have over 40 positions open in manufacturing, retail, management, and administration. We offer on-site training, just a friendly personality required!

Also hiring for Doctors of Optometry for several of our offices.

Come experience our growing, family-oriented organization, focused on enhancing the lives of our employees and our customers.

As one of the largest optical companies in Michigan, we’ll reward full-time positions with a well-rounded compensation package including a competitive salary, health care benefits, 401k, and much more.

Visit us at www.svsvision.com/careers for more information.