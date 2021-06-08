Workers Wanted: DWIHN hiring Community Outreach and Communications Liaison

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) is a safety net organization that provides a full array of services and supports to adults with mental illness, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children with serious emotional disturbances and persons with substance use disorders. DWIHN provides empowerment to persons within the behavioral health system, serving nearly 75,000 citizens across Detroit and Wayne County.

DWIHN is looking to hire a community outreach and communications liaison.

Under the direct supervision of the Director of Communications, the Community Outreach and Communications Liaison is responsible for communicating with employees, providers, community partners, people we serve, legislators, Board members and the public regarding programs, activities, events, issues, policies, and general information of the DWIHN. Qualified candidate should have a minimum of two years’ experience in Public Relations with a bachelor’s degree with a major in Journalism, Communications, Public Relations, and/or Marketing.

If want to be a part of a community-focused organization, click here to apply today!

