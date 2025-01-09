Worker's Wanted: The Arc of Macomb County

CAREER ADVANCEMENT OPPORTUNITIES: Reach Your Full Potential with Us!

The Arc of Macomb County offers paid training to help you get the knowledge and skills you’ll need to excel — plus, continuous learning opportunities to keep you updated and position you for career growth!

A Direct Support Professional (DSP) is someone who provides support to someone in their private home, residential facility like a group home, or at their job, in their community — or a combination of these environments. DSPs help people work toward being more independent and support people to stay healthy and safe. If you are interested in becoming a DSP, contact any of the agencies listed on the website below, or complete an online application.

COMPETITIVE PERKS + PAY

Join our exciting and vibrant culture, with opportunities to grow personally and professionally. As a Direct Support Professional, you’ll get paid training, a great starting salary, and a rewarding, meaningful career.

Company Phone: 586.469.1600

Learn more: https://arcservices.org/dsp/