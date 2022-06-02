Workers Wanted: Wallside Windows hosting hiring fair

Watch
We're looking at a Wallside Windows job fair in today's Workers Wanted segment.
Wallside Windows, Michigan’s premier window manufacturer, will host a Hiring Fair at the company’s campus in Taylor, Michigan

This local family-owned company is proud to be a place where many employees have spent more than 20 years on the job and have gone from entry-level positions to long careers. Wallside is hiring additional personnel for their window assembly lines.

All interviews will be conducted on-site and immediate offers will be made to qualified candidates.

Factory positions at Wallside start at $14 per hour with pay increases after 90 days and a $1,000 signing bonus available. Wallside

Windows offers on-the-job training for all factory production positions with a generous benefit package, paid time off after 90 days, paid holidays (including about a week off around Christmas), 90-day pay increases, a 401k for retirement and more!

Interested candidates should go to wallsidewindows.com/careers to sign up for an interview and complete an online application.

