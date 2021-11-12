Watch
Myanmar court sentences metro Detroit journalist to 11 years in jail

Byron Fenster/AP
FILE - In this file photo provided by Bryan Fenster shows his brother Danny Fenster in September of 2019 in Krakow, Poland. A court in Myanmar on Thursday, July 1, 2021, extended the pretrial detention of Fenster, a U.S. journalist employed by an online news magazine in the military-led Southeast Asian nation who was arrested in May on an incitement charge that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment. (Photo courtesy Byron Fenster via AP, File)
Danny Fenster
Posted at 12:53 AM, Nov 12, 2021
WXYZ — BANGKOK (AP) -- The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

The lawyer says Fenster, who is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty Friday of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

Fenster has been detained since May as he was about to board a flight to metro Detroit to see his family. He still faces two additional charges. He is the only foreign journalist to be convicted of a serious crime since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

