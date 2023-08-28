Watch Now
Simplemost

Actions

Netflix says you can keep unreturned DVDs and even request more

Netflix says you can keep unreturned DVDs and even request more
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Netflix says you can keep unreturned DVDs and even request more
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 10:40:40-04

Once upon a time, getting a movie from Netflix meant waiting days by the mailbox until that signature red envelope arrived. You’d hurry to open the package containing, say, the third season of “Game of Thrones,” and the anticipation alone made watching your favorite series that much more exciting.

Today’s TV-watching desires can be almost instantly gratified, for the most part (for better or worse) via streaming, but despite these changes, some people have stood steadfast in their love of DVDs. Believe it or not, Netflix does still have an operation that mails physical DVDs to movie-lovers, but all of this will be changing come Sept. 29.

DVD.com is the branch of Netflix in charge of mailing DVDs to subscribers, and after 25 years, it announced that it will no longer be mailing movies starting next month.

MORE: Blockbuster’s password-sharing swipe at Netflix draws funny comments

In addition to the announcement that it would be ending its DVD service, the company said customers would be allowed to keep any DVDs that had not yet been returned.

Furthermore, the company stated that customers who are signed up before Aug. 29 will be able to request up to 10 additional DVDs while supplies last. Sounds like a great deal to us!

The company shared the news on social media, saying that users should “enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like!”

Netflix began mailing DVDs in 1998, and despite massive shifts in the movie rental market, has been able to maintain a loyal customer base for its DVD service.

Fees for the monthly delivery service are set at $9.99, and with that service, the company would ship out one DVD to users each month. A standard and premium service, allowing you to possess two or three DVDs at a time, are available for $14.99 and $19.99, respectively.

The number of DVD customers has declined over the years for obvious reasons, but movie fans have specifically stated that they’ve stood by DVDs simply because some movies simply aren’t available for streaming.

“There’s quite a few movies I’ve come across that I’m kind of shocked aren’t streaming,” DVD.com subscriber Michael Fusco told the New York Times.

Whether you’re a fan of streaming or still prefer the tactile sensation of popping in a good DVD, receiving free movies is always a win in our book. Sign up to get a few of your own!

MORE: Netflix will charge an extra $8 monthly to subscribers who share

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Simplemost