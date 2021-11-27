New Oreo Thins Extra Stuf Cookies Change Up The Creme To Cookie Ratio

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a fan of Oreo Thins cookies but would prefer they had just a bit more creme, you’re about to get your wish.

Hitting shelves beginning in January 2022, new Oreo Thins Extra Stuf features nearly double the creme sandwiched inside the Oreo Thins wafers. A permanent addition to the Oreo lineup, each cookie has around 40 calories. You’ll be able to find them in the cookie aisle of grocery stores nationwide.

Oreo Thins were first released in 2015 in original, golden and mint flavors, with each cookie clocking in at about 35 calories.

Since the creation of the thinner version, Oreo has released tons of new flavors for their original cookies like dark chocolate, chocolate hazelnut and tiramisu, plus several seasonal versions including pumpkin spice and peppermint bark.

The brand has even had a few limited-edition collaborations with Pokémon, Disney, the Olympics and even Lady Gaga. The Lady Gaga-themed Oreos featured neon-green creme, designs inspired by her “Chromatica” album and bright-pink packaging.

Oreo also recently created something totally new for the brand: a cookie with three flavors instead of the usual. The Brookie-O cookie has the flavors of brownies and cookie dough but also retains the taste you get from the creme in an original Oreo.

You can also buy Oreo-flavored treats in stores, including a line of baking mixes from Pillsbury. The Oreo Funfetti line includes brownies, cakes and pancakes, all of which feature genuine Oreo pieces.

You can also make your own Oreo treats without the help of baking mixes, like these Oreo cheesecake cookies, this Oreo pudding cake or, for the holidays, Oreo Christmas coal truffles.

Not only are the truffles delicious (they’re made of cream cheese, melted chocolate and crushed Oreos), but they’re also easy and make a funny and clever addition to the holiday dessert table because they do in fact look like lumps of coal!

Are Oreos one of your favorite treats?

