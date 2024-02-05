New problem identified with Boeing 737 Max planes

A new problem for Boeing 737 Max planes has been identified.

Boeing employees were alerted of the issue in a memo Sunday by Stan Deal, the president and CEO of the company's commercial aircraft unit.

The memo said an employee of Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems alerted the company that two holes may not have been drilled exactly to Boeing's requirements. Spirit AeroSystems is responsible for making the fuselages of the 737 Max jets.

"While this potential condition is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely, we currently believe we will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered airplanes," the memo said.

"While this issue could delay some near-term 737 deliveries, this is the only course of action given our commitment to deliver perfect airplanes every time. The days we are setting aside in the 737 program will allow time for our teams to complete the inspections and, if needed, perform the necessary rework," it said.

In addition to potential delivery delays, the issue could cause further mistrust in the manufacturer already dealing with a string of issues.

A month ago, a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet lost its door plug mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in a plane full of passengers forced to make an emergency landing. The Max 9 model planes were grounded until they can be deemed safe.

The Max fleet overall has faced scrutiny in recent years. In 2018 and 2019, two Boeing Max 8 passenger planes suffered crashes months apart, killing a total of 346 people. The problem was pinned to the plane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

