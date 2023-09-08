New pumpkin spice Red Vines will satisfy your sweet tooth this fall

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying pumpkin spice season is officially here.

Along with the always popular Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to Starbucks’ menu, you’ll also find everything from pumpkin spice-flavored Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Dunkin’s pumpkin-flavored coffees. And now, there’s another way for you to get your fall flavor fix: pumpkin spice licorice.

From Red Vines, new Pumpkin Spice Twists have the same chewy texture as the traditional berry-flavored licorice ropes but provide a flavor that’s more suited to snacking in autumn. You can take them on the go for fall hikes, enjoy them around a bonfire or even use them as a straw for pumpkin spice drinks or other fall treats.

To use as a straw, simply bite off both ends and stick it in an iced drink. You can find the new flavor in stores now or order them on American Licorice Company’s website.

Ready for some pumpkin spice, but not a licorice fan? You can find dozens of other treats in stores now as well, from Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Grahams Goldfish crackers to Pumpkin Spice hot cocoa mix from Swiss Miss.

Dairy Queen has also brought back its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and for the first time ever, Wendy’s is even getting in on the pumpkin spice love. Beginning Sept. 12 for a limited time, you can get a Pumpkin Spice Frosty from Wendy’s, which is made with pumpkin and a blend of spices including cinnamon and nutmeg. The new flavor will be joining the chocolate Frosty, so you can combine the two if you’re looking for a chocolatey pumpkin treat.

You can also get a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew if you still prefer your pumpkin spice with coffee.

