"Chicago," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Book of Mormon" return to Detroit

(WXYZ) - Three blockbuster Broadway shows are returning to Detroit this fall and winter as part of the Broadway in Detroit series.

Announced on Tuesday, "Chicago," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "The Book of Mormon" will host shows at the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House.

Chicago will return to the Fisher with shows from Oct. 16-21, 2018 and tickets will go on sale later this summer. Prices start at $39.

The Book of Mormon will return to the Detroit Opera House from Dec. 4-9, 2018 at the Fisher Theatre. It's the musical's fourth time in Detroit, and tickets will go on sale in the fall, starting at $39.

Cameron Mackintosh's new production of The Phantom of the Opera will perform at the Detroit Opera House from Jan. 24 - Feb. 3, 2019 with tickets going on sale in the fall.

The performance schedules, ticket prices, casting and more will be announced at a later date at BroadwayInDetroit.com.