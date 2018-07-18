Woman found 'burned beyond recognition' in house fire on Detroit's northwest side

Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 68°
Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire on Detroit's northwest side. The victim is a woman who was found on the second floor of the home. Firefighters found her "burned beyond recognition."
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire on Detroit's northwest side.
The victim is a woman who was found on the second floor of the home. Firefighters found her "burned beyond recognition."
Although the fire is now under control, crews are still searching for a second possible victim, according to Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell.
The fire occurred at 171714 Hartwell Street.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.