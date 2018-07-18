Woman found 'burned beyond recognition' in house fire on Detroit's northwest side

Fire crews searching for second possible victim

9:21 PM, Jul 17, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire on Detroit's northwest side. 

The victim is a woman who was found on the second floor of the home. Firefighters found her "burned beyond recognition."

Although the fire is now under control, crews are still searching for a second possible victim, according to Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell. 

The fire occurred at 171714 Hartwell Street. 

