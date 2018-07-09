11 new medical conditions now eligible for treatment with medical marijuana

Partly Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 70°
Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has approved 11 new medical conditions that will be eligible for treatment under the state's medical marijuana law.
(WXYZ) - Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has approved 11 new medical conditions that will be eligible for treatment under the state's medical marijuana law.
The conditions being added to the approved medical conditions are:
They have been added to the current list of medical conditions effective immediately. That list included the following conditions:
In making the additions, officials denied the addition of the following conditions:
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.