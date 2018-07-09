11 new medical conditions now eligible for treatment with medical marijuana

2:51 PM, Jul 9, 2018
6:21 PM, Jul 9, 2018

(WXYZ) - Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has approved 11 new medical conditions that will be eligible for treatment under the state's medical marijuana law.

The conditions being added to the approved medical conditions are:

  • Arthritis
  • Autism
  • Chronic Pain
  • Colitis
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
  • Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
  • Parkinson’s
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Spinal Cord Injury
  • Tourette’s Syndrome
  • Ulcerative Colitis

They have been added to the current list of medical conditions effective immediately. That list included the following conditions:

  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus
  • Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
  • Crohn's Disease
  • Agitation of Alzheimer's disease
  • Nail Patella, or the treatment of these conditions.
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome
    • Severe and chronic pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including but not limited to those characteristic of epilepsy
    • Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

In making the additions, officials denied the addition of the following conditions:

  • Anxiety
  • Asthma
  • Brain Injury
  • Depression
  • Diabetes
  • Gastric Ulcer
  • Non-Severe and Non-Chronic Pain
  • Organ Transplant
  • Panic Attacks
  • Schizophrenia
  • Social Anxiety Disorder
     

