11 new medical conditions now eligible for treatment with medical marijuana

(WXYZ) - Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has approved 11 new medical conditions that will be eligible for treatment under the state's medical marijuana law.

The conditions being added to the approved medical conditions are:

Arthritis

Autism

Chronic Pain

Colitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Parkinson’s

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Spinal Cord Injury

Tourette’s Syndrome

Ulcerative Colitis

They have been added to the current list of medical conditions effective immediately. That list included the following conditions:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Cancer

Glaucoma

Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

Hepatitis C

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Crohn's Disease

Agitation of Alzheimer's disease

Nail Patella, or the treatment of these conditions.

A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome Severe and chronic pain Severe nausea Seizures, including but not limited to those characteristic of epilepsy Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis



In making the additions, officials denied the addition of the following conditions: