14-year-old killed after gun hidden under mattress accidentally fires in Pontiac

12:05 PM, Jul 9, 2018
5:18 PM, Jul 9, 2018

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 14-year-old in Pontiac died after a handgun under a mattress went off accidentally, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say the suspect, a 20-year-old man, had a handgun in the home that was under a bed mattress. He asked the victim to move from the bed to another location in the home and he told detectives the gun went off accidentally, striking the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody.

 

