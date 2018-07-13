14-year-old shot on Detroit's west side after altercation

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old on Detroit's west side.

The teen was shot in the lower back in the 3000 block of Sturdevant around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say there may have been some sort of altercation between the victim and the suspect.

After being shot, police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.