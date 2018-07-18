2 Detroit Firefighters honored for heroic actions

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Detroit Firefighters were honored Tuesday, July 17, at a ceremony at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters building.

The first was Captain Christopher Dixon, who went above and beyond the call of duty in June. He was part of a team conducting a fire training drill at a senior care facility on Detroit' west side when an elderly resident started having trouble breathing. The 30-year veteran jumped into action to help before EMS could arrive.

Also recognized was Detroit firefighter Nicholas McDonald, whose courage and calm under pressure saved a life.

It happened in June when a man fell out of his boat into a canal near the Detroit River. Crews arrived and without hesitating, McDonald dove right into the dark, murky waters.

Both men received Fire Commissioner Citation awards for their life-saving efforts.