23 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

(WXYZ) - It's going to be another warm weekend across metro Detroit and the state, but nearly two dozens beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are 23 beaches in the state that are closed, three of which are in metro Detroit.

The beaches in metro Detroit are Scotch Lake in Oakland County, Newburgh and Sumac Points in Hines Park in Wayne County and Silver Spring Lake in Wayne County.

To see the full list of closed beaches, click here.