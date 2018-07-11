7-Eleven giving out free Slurpees today to celebrate 91st birthday

(WXYZ) - 7-Eleven is celebrating its 91st birthday today with free Slurpees for all.

America’s largest convenience store chain celebrates its birthday every year on their namesake day: July 11 (7/11) with a free Slurpee.

Participating stores will be giving away free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. But do expect long lines because 7-Eleven will be doling out about 9 million Slurpees by the end of the day.

On top of the classic Slurpee flavors like Coke, wild cherry and blue raspberry, this year’s featured frozen drink is the Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike,” said Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages.

The Slurpee celebration is followed by “seven deals in seven days.”

