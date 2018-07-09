AAA Michigan: Average statewide daily gas price falls by 6 cents

(WXYZ) - AAA Michigan reports that the statewide average daily gas price has decreased compared to last week.

The current daily statewide average is about $2.92.

Metro Detroit's average daily gas price has also decreased slightly, with the current average at about $2.98 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week's average.

The lowest average price in Michigan is in the Saginaw/Bay City/Midland area at about $2.84 per gallon, while the highest average price is found in the Ann Arbor area at about $3.02 per gallon.