AAA Michigan: Average statewide daily gas price falls by 6 cents

Partly Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 70°
(WXYZ) - AAA Michigan reports that the statewide average daily gas price has decreased compared to last week.
The current daily statewide average is about $2.92.
Metro Detroit's average daily gas price has also decreased slightly, with the current average at about $2.98 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week's average.
The lowest average price in Michigan is in the Saginaw/Bay City/Midland area at about $2.84 per gallon, while the highest average price is found in the Ann Arbor area at about $3.02 per gallon.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.