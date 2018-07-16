AAA Michigan: Statewide average daily gas price increases by 7 cents

(WXYZ) - AAA Michigan reports that the statewide average daily gas price has increased compared to last week.

Michigan's current daily statewide average is about $3 per gallon, about 7 cents more than last week's average and about 65 cents more than this same time last year.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price has increased by 2 cents.

The lowest average price can be found in the Marquette area at about $2.96 per gallon, while the highest average price can be found in the Traverse City area at about $3.06 per gallon.