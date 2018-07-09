Actress Melissa Gilbert moving from Brighton home, holding estate sale

(WXYZ) - Addicted to estate sales? Then you may want to mark your calendar for this one.

"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert and actor-director husband Timothy Busfield are moving out of their 2,500 square foot Brighton home and holding an estate sale.

The sale will be July 27-28 from 10am to 4 pm according to Poof! Estate Services in Ferndale, the company handling the sale.

The website says the entire main floor, upper level, basement and garage are filled to the brim with great stuff.

Note, a shuttle service will be provided due to the long driveway.

Poof! Estate Services has not provided the location but has said photos, a detailed list of items for sale and more info is coming soon.

The Detroit Free Press has reported the couple is moving out of Michigan and heading to New York City, where they will be in a fully furnished apartment.