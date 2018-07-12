AFGE Endorses Michigan's Tim Greimel for Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) - The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Tim Greimel for the U.S. House of Representatives for Michigan's 11th Congressional District.

"Tim Greimel has devoted his career to public service – from school board member and county commissioner to a state representative in the Michigan House, where he currently leads the minority party," said American Federation of Government Employees District 7 National Vice President Dorothy James. "He has worked to establish Healthy Michigan and provide affordable access to health insurance to over 650,000 citizens in Michigan, in addition to passing a law to raise Michigan's minimum wage and index increases to inflation.

"In his years of experience as an elected official, Tim Greimel has learned firsthand that outsourcing work to service contractors costs more over the long term than keeping the work in-house with civilian government employees. In addition, Tim will fight any effort to privatize Medicare or reduce Social Security benefits for retirees.

"Tim Greimel knows that to grow the middle class, we must protect employees' rights to join a union and collectively bargain for better wages and benefits. That's why AFGE is supporting Tim Greimel for Congress this November."

Nearly 53,000 federal employees live in Michigan – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. There are 31,500 current and retired federal workers in the 11th Congressional District.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 7 has nearly 20,000 dues-paying members in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

