Aldi holding statewide hiring event for all Michigan locations

(WXYZ) - Aldi will host a statewide hiring event for all locations in Michigan on Tuesday, April 24.

The event offers a chance for prospective employees to apply and ask questions. The grocer is looking to fill over 100 positions across the state.

Aldi recently announced a $3.4 billion investment to increase store count to 2,500 locations and create 25,000 jobs by 2022.

The available positions are for store associates, who get paid $12 per hour with a pay increase after 6 months of employment.

The job requirements are:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Drug screening and background check

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Employees averaging more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. Additionally, all employees can participate in Aldi's 401(k) program.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Michigan Aldi store locations.