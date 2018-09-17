ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo Wing, opened its 15th location in Rochester Monday.

The restaurant will be inside the former Famous Dave's at 2945 S. Rochester Road near the intersection of Auburn Road and Rochester Road.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Monday, Sept. 17 for the grand opening.

This is the Anchor Bar's first Michigan location. They have several others in New York and California, as well as one in Texas.

