Baby alligator found in backyard pond in Allen Park

1:20 PM, Jul 17, 2018
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you live in Florida, it's not uncommon to find gators in your backyard. If you live in Michigan...it's very unusual.

The Allen Park Police Department posted pictures to its Facebook page of a baby alligator in someone's backyard pond.

The department had to call for help from Critter's to come and grab the reptile.

