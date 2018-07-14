Baby girl chimpanzee born at Detroit Zoo on World Chimpanzee Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A baby chimpanzee was born just after midnight on July 14 at the Detroit Zoo.

Baby Jane arrived in the world in the early hours of the first World Chimpanzee Day, honoring the day 1960 English anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall traveled to Tanzania to study wild chimpanzees.

And yes, baby Jane was named after the doctor!

Zoo staff says Jane weighed in at around 4 pounds and mother-daughter pair are doing well.

A female baby chimpanzee was born at the #DetroitZoo early this morning on the first #WorldChimpanzeeDay! Her name is “Jane”, after legendary primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall, in honor of the anniversary of her first visit to Tanzania to study wild #chimpanzees. pic.twitter.com/vBUlBRl8Yc — Detroit Zoo (@detroitzoo) July 14, 2018

In just a couple weeks, the baby chimpanzee will be visible to guests at the Great Apes of Harambee. The 4-acre indoor-outdoor habitat is home to 11 chimpanzees and three western lowland gorillas.