Baby treated for concussion after dragged in street during parent argument in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - The City of Hazel Park Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old father after he was reported for child abuse.

On July 7 around 8:37 p.m., Hazel Park Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Maxlow. According to police, Michael Patrick Kaler, 29, arrived to the home and put his 17-month old daughter in her car seat on the porch.

The child's mother came out of the home and began arguing with Kaler. The mother picked up the child --still inside the car seat -- opened Kaler's car door and placed the child back inside the vehicle.

Kaler then suddenly backed up his 2012 Dodge Durango, knocking the mother down and ejecting the car seat from the vehicle.

At that time, the child was dragged into the street before being dislodged, police say. Kaler then left the scene without stopping.

The 17-month old was taken to a local hospital and treated for a concussion, contusions and lacerations. The 22-year-old mother was also treated for minor injuries.

Sterling Heights Police were able to detain Kaler at his residence until Hazel Park Police arrived to arrest him.

Warrents were issued for child abuse and felonious assault.

Kaler was arraigned in court and received a $100,000 cash surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.