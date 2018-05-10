Best baby products for busy parents

(WXYZ) - The world of baby products is constantly evolving, improving technology and making life with a new baby just a bit easier for over-tired and stressed out moms and dads. Below are some of the newest and best solutions for new parents:



1) Baby K'tan, LLC

The Baby K'tan Diaper Bag $49.95

● The Baby K'tan Diaper Bag is lightweight and compact, yet feature-rich. It comes in three patterns - Chevron, Dandelion and Black.

● The bag oﬀers up 14 functional compartments which include two antibacterial pockets, two insulated bottle pockets, exterior water bottle and cell phone pockets and a built-in antibacterial wet bag.

● The large built-in wet bag keeps in moisture and liquids with a water-tight zipper and the antibacterial nylon helps prevent the growth of germs and odor-causing bacteria. The bag also comes with stroller bar straps and is machine washable.



2) Bare® Air-free Feeding System

​Bare® Air-free Single pack 4oz with Perfe-latch and Easy-latch nipples $15.50 Discount: Use code ‘BareAirFree’ for 20% oﬀ + free shipping at ​bittylab.com​. Expires 05/31/18

● Bare® Air-free feeding system is a healthier alternative to baby bottles. With patented Air-plug® technology, Bare® feeds baby AIR-FREE milk (to prevent gas buildup); In UPRIGHT position & lets baby CONTROL the FLOW/PACE of feeding

● These 3 advancements lead to breakthrough clinical ﬁndings: Bare® signiﬁcantly reduced Acid Reﬂux symptoms in 75% of babies, in the ﬁrst 2 weeks.

● The Perfe-latch® nipple is for exclusively breastfed babies and the Easy-latch® nipple for babies who bottle feed.





3) Itzy Ritzy

Product: ​Milk Boss Infant Feeding Support Pillow - available for $24.99

● Innovative breastfeeding and bottle feeding pillow that provides perfect support for baby and parents, helping to relieve arm strain

● Makes feeding easier and helps position baby at the proper angle for latching while breastfeeding at home or on-the-go.

● Can be used to help reduce reﬂux and to comfortably burp baby



4) Bloom Baby

240 count box: $14.99, 20 count travel pack: $1.29, 80 count travel pack: $3.90 ● At bloom BABY, we've set out to make the world's best baby wipes.

● These highly natural jumbo-sized uber-soft wipes from bloom BABY are made with clear energy and glacial water.

● At bloom BABY, we set our standards high when developing bloom BABY products. Our wipes are bigger and have a unique textured surface area that “clears instead of smears”- getting the job done with just one wipe!



5) Lark Adventurewear

Discount: Use code LARK15 for 15% oﬀ your order Product: Short sleeve bodysuit - $26, Pocket tea - $26, Zip footie - $32, Perfect play dress - $32, Pocket shorties - $30, Short romper - $30

● Lark Adventurewear is the ﬁrst children’s activewear apparel brand using innovative natural fabric that is UPF 50+ and wicks moisture to easily endure the daily life of a child.

● Founded by a mom, Lark Adventurewear is the most innovative children’s fashion brand and the ﬁrst to create an activewear fabric that is chemical-free and synthetic-free.

● Perfect for active toddlers and children, their unique cotton-bamboo fabric keeps kids cool and comfortable by wicking moisture (sweat) from skin while also being super soft, breathable and fashionable.



