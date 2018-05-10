Bill banning marijuana-infused alcohol goes to Michigan Senate for consideration

(WXYZ) - Senate Bill 969, introduced by state senator Rick Jones, would ban the production, sale and use of marijuana-infused alcohol.

The Committee on Regulatory Reform unanimously passed the bill - it now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Recreational marijuana legalization will be on the ballot in the November general election. Jones said in the Detroit Free Press that the bill is necessary as the vote for legalization looms near.

Jones described recreational marijuana legalization as a "recipe for disaster."