Bloomfield Township Police warns of phone scam involving 911 callback number

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Bloomfield Township Police says to be aware of a new phone scam using 911 as the callback number.

A scammer using 911 as the caller ID called a citizen and said that someone in their family had been in an accident, and started to ask for personal information.

The citizen called their family member and found out they were fine.

Police say to remember the following if it happens to you:

If you get a voice call from 911, it will not be on 911 line. If the 911 center calls you, it wil always be on a 10-digit line, not a 911 line.

The only time that the digits 911 will show up as an incoming communication will be via text.

If you receive a call from someone who says they are from 911 or other public safety departments, ask them for the number they can be reached at and call them back.

Never give your social security, credit card or insurance information over the phone.

If you think you have been spoofed or scammed in this manner, please contact: