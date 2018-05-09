Bloomfield Township Police warns of phone scam involving 911 callback number

Partly Cloudy
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Bloomfield Township Police says to be aware of a new phone scam using 911 as the callback number.
A scammer using 911 as the caller ID called a citizen and said that someone in their family had been in an accident, and started to ask for personal information.
The citizen called their family member and found out they were fine.
Police say to remember the following if it happens to you:
If you think you have been spoofed or scammed in this manner, please contact:
