Boil Water Advisory in effect for Macomb Township

MACOMB TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for Macomb Township.

Officials report a water main break on 23 Mile Road between North Avenue and the eastern township border along 23 Mile Road.

According to a release, all customers, residential and commercial, along 23 Mile Road, between North Avenue and the eastern township border on 23 MIle Road, including residents of the Pinnacle Woods Subdivision, are immediately placed on alert.

Before drinking, bring water to a boil for one minute first, then let cool before using, or use bottled water.

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify that the water is safe again to drink.

For more information, please contact the Macomb Township Water and Sewer Department at 586-598-0687 or email waterandsewer@macomb-mi.gov.