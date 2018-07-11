ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A boil water alert is still in place for the area north of Tienken and west of Livernois in Rochester Hills, according to a Facebook post from the city government.

Officials say the alert is precautionary due to a loss of water pressure in the water.

The alert went into effect Monday and will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. An update will be provided when the alert is lifted.

For more information, contact Rochester Hills at 248-656-4685 or at DPS@rochesterhills.org.

Boil Water Advisory FAQ-2 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd