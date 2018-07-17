Boy's puppy stolen during break-in at home in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE (WXYZ) - "I was devastated," said Jessica Davis about the 9-week-old puppy named Banksy that was stolen Monday afternoon from their home on Shakespeare Avenue near Norton Avenue in Eastpointe.

After suspecting something might be wrong, a neighbor called Kyle Shawen around 4 p.m. Monday to ask him if anyone was supposed to be at their house. Kyle said no.

Both Kyle and Jessica were at work when two men broke into their home through a bedroom window.

Once inside, the crooks reportedly took suitcases from a closet and filled them with the couple's laptops, a Playstation and a home surveillance system.

They walked off with the stolen goods and carrying the beloved puppy.

The couple is desperate to have Banksy returned to them. The pit bull-poodle mix was a recent birthday gift for Kyle's son who just turned six.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Eastpointe Police.

