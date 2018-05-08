Caesars Windsor announces cancellation of hotel reservations, postponed shows through end of May

WINDSOR, ON (WXYZ) - Caesars Windsor has announced that due to ongoing labour disruption and temporary closure, they will be making the "difficult yet necessary" decision to cancel hotel reservations and postpone Total Rewards promotions scheduled for the remainder of May.

Perfomances for May have also been postponed until a currently undetermined date. These include: Pitbull, May 25; Le Brice, May 26; and Daniel O'Donnell, May 27.

“This is a difficult message to release again," said Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, Kevin Lafort. "As with earlier decisions to postpone upcoming concerts and cancel hotel reservations, it is necessary in order to give our customers advance notice to make alternate plans.”

Hotel reservations through May 31 have been canceled. Guests will be contacted by email or phone.

According to a release, future hotel reservations beyond May 31 will remain booked until further notice.

For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservice@caesarswindsor.com.