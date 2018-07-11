Campus Martius Beach in Detroit getting new upgrades via $125K grant

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Beach at Campus Martius is undergoing a refresh due to a $125,000 grant awarded to the Downtown Detroit Partnership by the Southwest Airlines Foundation.

DDP was chosen as one of five recipients across the U.S. to receive the grant.

“Five years ago, Southwest Airlines played a key role in bringing the Beach to Campus Martius Park which has evolved into a central summer gathering place for Detroiters and visitors from all walks of life,” said Robert Gregory, DDP Chief Planning and Public Space Officer. “We are thrilled to once again have their support which will allow us to enhance the visitor experience at the Beach and ensure Campus Martius Park remains a world-class public space.”

The grant will allow DDP to enhance the beach with new furniture and toys, games, lighting, landscaping, a beach attendant and programs that appeal to all ages.

New events will include beach-side beer and wine tastings.