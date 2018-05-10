CAPTURED: Detroit's Most Wanted Criminal Darius Johnson

DETROIT (WXYZ) - -

Detroit's Most Wanted Criminal Darius Johnson turned himself into the Detroit Detention Center after seeing his face featured on 7 Action News' Most Wanted Criminal segement.

Johnson was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

“I couldn’t even protect my own child in the comfort of our own home,” the victim’s mother said.

Police said Johnson is a child predator.

“The look on his face was just pure guilt,” she said.

We’re protecting the victim’s mother’s identity to protect her daughter. Police say Johnson brutally sexually assaulted the girl insider her home during a barbeque get together in April of 2016

“I wouldn’t let him get out of the house while we had 911 on the phone,” she said.

She says her friends and family did everything they could to keep Johnson from taking off after she found her daughter hysterical in the basement.

He jumped out of the front picture window and hasn’t been seen since -- until now.