Car, motorcycle crash results in serious injury in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Bloomfield Township Police and Fire responded to a report of a vehicle and motorcycle crash Friday night.

Police say a 2014 Jeep Compass traveling southbound on Inkster crossed the center line and collided with a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driving northbound around 9:25 p.m.

The 53-year-old motorcycle driver is a West Bloomfield resident who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are in stable condition.

Police say a 48-year-old passenger is also a West Bloomfield resident and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It is unclear if the person was a passenger in the car or on the motorcycle, but they are in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but the Bloomfield Township Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating the collision.

Bloomfield Township Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at (248) 433-7749.