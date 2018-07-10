Chick-fil-A giving away free meals for Cow Appreciation Day

Partly Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Tuesday, July 10 is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.
The annual event celebrates the company's "Eat Mor Chikin" ads, which feature cows.
Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entree, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit.
Children will receive a free Kid's Meal for dressing in a cow costume.
The celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m., although hours may differ depending on the restaurant.
For more information, visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com.
