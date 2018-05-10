Child dies after fall from tractor in southwestern Michigan

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a young child has died after falling from a moving tractor in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says the accident happened Wednesday evening on private property in Brady Township.

Details about what happened and the child's name and age weren't immediately released. The death is under investigation.

