CIE Denim selling 'upside-down' shorts for $385

(WXYZ) - CIE Denim, a New York-based company, might have us all believing we're in the Upside Down with a pair of shorts they're selling.

Their "Nancy" short is an inverted jean short that is currently selling at $385 and is available in sizes 23 through 29. The shorts invert the waistband and hem, giving them an upside-down effect.

CIE's Nancy short is a light-washed denim while their "El" short is a darker wash. The company references characters from the TV show "Stranger Things" by naming their jeans after characters; in addition to Nancy and El, they have "Mike," "Will" and "Lucas" jeans.