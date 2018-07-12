Cold Stone Creamery to give away free ice cream in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Cold Stone Creamery will give away free ice cream Friday as part of its 'Random Acts of Cold Stone' initiative.

To score your free ice cream, head over to the Cold Stone on 44175 W 12 Mile in Novi on Friday, July 13 at noon.

There is a one ice cream per person limit while supplies last.

The promotion started back in 2015 as a way to thank Cold Stone Creamery customers and "spread random acts of kindness throughout the nation."