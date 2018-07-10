Comcast increasing internet speeds in Michigan at no extra charge

(WXYZ) - Comcast is increasing download speeds for some of its internet tiers in Michigan.

In July, download speeds for the company's Xfinity Blast! tier are jumping from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps, while Extreme 150 speeds are jumping from 150 Mbps to 250 Mbps.

Comcast says about 75 percent of its customers in Michigan subscribe to one of those two tiers and will see their download speeds upgraded for no extra charge.

Current and new customers can subscribe to these and all Xfinity speed tiers on a standalone basis or as part of a package.

“We want to ensure our customers have all the speed necessary to power the growing number of devices they are connecting to and controlling in the home – everything from computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles, to more sophisticated home automation services and smart appliances,” said Tim Collins, regional senior vice president for Comcast in Michigan.

Comcast is also introducing its Xfinity xFi, an expansion of its national Xfinity WiFi network.

To get the new speeds, most customers, including all xFi users, will simply need to re-start their modems, which either can be done via the xFi app, through the Xfinity My Account app or manually.

Customers who lease modems from Comcast and need a new one can upgrade to an xFi Gateway for no additional cost.